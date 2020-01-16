Joint List: We are the answer to Ben Gvir in the Knesset

Leaders of predominantly Arab party declare their goal for the upcoming elections: We hope to achieve 15 seats.

טיבי: "מכוונים ל-15 מנדטים"

The leaders of the predominantly Arab Joint List on Wednesday evening announced their goal for the upcoming election as they handed in their slate to the Central Elections Committee.

"The Joint List is the only address for the Arab electorate and it will achieve 15 seats. We are the answer to [Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar] Ben Gvir in the Knesset," said MK Ahmed Tibi.

He attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu over his attempts to united the right-wing parties into one slate.

"The convicted Prime Minister from Balfour is doing everything to get the Kahane representative into the Knesset in order to get immunity. He is even ready to hang Goldstein's picture in the Prime Minister's office. He should be ashamed,” charged Tibi, in a reference to the fact that Ben Gvir has a picture of Baruch Goldstein, the man who committed the 1994 Hevron Massacre, in his living room.