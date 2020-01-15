Avigdor Liberman promises: No fourth elections

'I'm saying this live: There won't be fourth elections,' Yisrael Beytenu chair says.

MK Avigdor Liberman, chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu party, on Wednesday promised that there would not be a fourth round of elections.

In an interview with North Radio, Liberman said: "The good news is that there won't be a fourth round of elections. I'm saying this live and I promise it. For me, a word is a promise. There will not be fourth elections."

This is not the first time Liberman has made such a promise.

In October 2019, Liberman promised that a "broad government" would be formed. "There won't be a t, hird round of elections," he promised then.

One month later, in November, Liberman promised that if either Netanyahu or Gantz refuse to compromise, Yisrael Beytenu would support the other candidate in order to avoid new elections.