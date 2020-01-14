New poll shows 7 Knesset seats for Bennett-Shaked-Smotrich list

First survey carried out after agreement signed joining New Right and National Union; United Jewish Home does not pass electoral threshold.

The first survey conducted by Direct Polls after the signing of this morning's agreement between the New Right and National Union parties shows a joint list of the two parties is expected to receive seven Knesset seats.

According to the survey, the Unified Jewish Home List that includes the Jewish Home and Otzma Yehudit parties would receive 2.4% of the vote, not passing the electoral threshold.

The poll also shows the Blue and White list scoring 34 seats, the Likud 32, while the Joint Arab List gets 13 seats.

According to the survey, the Labor-Gesher-Meretz list receives 10 seats, United Torah Judaism, Yisrael Beyteinu, and Shas receive 8 seats each.

The Green Movement led by Stav Shafir does not pass the electoral threshold, but nevertheless would receive 2.3% of the vote.

The survey was conducted on January 14, 2020 in the afternoon, using a digital system among 574 samples of the adult population (18+) of the Jewish and Arab population in Israel. Statistical sampling error +/-4.4% with a 95% probability.