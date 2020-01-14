PM: Iran thinks it will obtain nuclear weapons, but Israel will never allow that to happen.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday evening addressed the publication of military assessments that Iran could have enough uranium to develop a nuclear weapon within one year and a missile capable of carrying a nuclear bomb within two years.

"We know exactly what is going on in the Iranian nuclear program," Netanyahu said in a video he posted. "Iran thinks it will obtain nuclear weapons. I will say again - Israel will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons."

"I also urge all Western countries to impose the United Nations automatic sanctions mechanism, snapback sanctions, now," the prime minister added.