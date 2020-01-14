Guatemala President: We will leave the embassy in Jerusalem

Alejandro Giammattei meets Israeli Minister Akunis prior to his swearing-in ceremony, says will recognize Hezbollah as a terror group.

Incoming Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei met Tuesday with Israeli Science and Technology Ministry Ofir Akunis in Guatemala City.

Giammattei told Akunis, who will attend his swearing in ceremony as the representative of the Israeli government: "We will leave the embassy in Jerusalem and declare Hezbollah a terrorist organization."

Minister Akunis thanked the incoming president on behalf of the people of Israel for his courageous friendship and for his messages on Jerusalem and Hezbollah.

"You express the deep, long-standing friendship between the two countries, Mr. President. Jerusalem has been the heart of the Jewish people for the past 3,000 years and we endeavor to strengthen our hearts to all who strengthen it," Akunis said.

Minister Akunis also added, "Hezbollah is a terrorist organization and in fact a frontal unit of Iran and its whole purpose is the elimination of Israel. Thank you for your courageous decision to declare it a terrorist organization."

Outgoing President Jimmy Morales relocated the Guatemalan Embassy to Jerusalem in May 2018, just two days after the US embassy opened in Jerusalem.