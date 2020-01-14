Rabbi Peretz faces heavy pressure to join unified list

Bennett, Shaked, Smotrich call on Jewish Home to join united Right list as Peretz advisors recommend staying with Otzma Yehudit at any cost.

Ministers Naftali Bennett and Betzalel Smotrich, together with former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, are calling on the Jewish Home Party to join the United Right.

The three offer attractive places on the list, calling on party leaders not to run alone with Otzma Yehudit and risk throwing votes down the drain.

Peretz's men recommend he remain on the list with Itamar Ben Gvir, and try to recruit media figures such as Shimon Riklin and Sarah Beck.

Ministers Bennett and Smotrich agreed on a joint list of the New Right and National Union in the upcoming elections. Shaked, Smotrich, and Bennett said the signed agreement leaves an open door for equal representation for the Jewish Home Party.

Smotrich expressed optimism that the Jewish Home would join the united ticket “within the next few hours”.

“For the last few weeks we’ve done everything possible to show true responsibility and achieve alliances that will bring real hope to the Religious Zionist voter and to the ideological Right. Serendipitously, we’ve now taken a big and important step in that direction, and G-d-willing, we will reach a complete union with the Jewish Home within the next few hours.”

“This is a big day,” said Defense Minister Naftali Bennett. “We have reunited the family. We’ve made a large alliance in the ideological Right and in Religious Zionism – from the traditional [non-Orthodox] to the haredi-Zionists, from the knitted kippas to those without kippas, from Tel Aviv to Kedumim.”

“I call on my friend, Rabbi Rafi Peretz, to join us immediately to form a single united party, for the victory of the national camp.”