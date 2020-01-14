Germany: Terrorists planning attack on synagogue arrested

Muslim terrorists from Chechnya arrested in raids across Germany, following suspicions of terror plot.

Authorities in Germany arrested suspected Islamist terrorists in a series of raids across the country Tuesday morning, AFP reported.

Chechen nationals suspected of being part of a terrorist plot were arrested in police raids in Berlin, Brandenburg, North Rhine-Westphalia, and Thuringia, the Berlin attorney general’s office announced in a tweet.

"On suspicion of planning a serious violent act endangering the state, search warrants are being executed in Berlin, Brandenburg, North Rhine-Westphalia and Thuringia.”

The suspects arrested in the raids range in age from 23 to 28, and according to Berlin police are suspected of “having scouted locations” for a possible terrorist attack.

Police say their suspicions regarding the terror cell were first raised after one of the terrorist’s cell phones was examined during a routine police stop. Pictures on the phone raised officers’ suspicions, leading to a wider investigation culminating in Tuesday’s raids.

According to Der Spiegel, one of the targets the terror cell was considering for their planned attack is a Berlin synagogue. Video footage of the synagogue taken by cell members was found by police, the report said.

Shopping centers were also among the sites targeted.

Police confiscated money, computer equipment, and knives during the raids.