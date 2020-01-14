PA official livid: Bennett preventing establishment of Palestinian state

PA envoy to the Arab League blasts Bennett's decisions on Area C, says Israel planning to annex this area.

Diab al-Louh, the envoy of the “State of Palestine” to the Arab League, accuses the US and Israel of a coordinated policy, as part of the “Deal of the Century”, aimed at separating the northern and southern areas of Judea and Samaria and harming the Palestinian Arabs.

Speaking at a press conference in Cairo on Monday, al-Louh said that an annexation of territories in Judea and Samaria by Israel would not change the legal and historical status of these territories, nor the eternal right of the "Palestinian people" to the land, the right to self-determination, the “right of return” and the establishment of an independent state whose capital is Jerusalem.

Al-Louh noted that Defense Minister Naftali Bennett's decisions regarding Area C of Judea and Samaria are intended to prepare the land for its annexation by Israel, to raise the level of provocation of Palestinians by attempting to flood the “Palestinian territories” with “settlers” and at the same time demolish Palestinian infrastructure in order to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state.

He further claimed that in its "racist" policy, Israel has begun practical steps toward annexing Area C, reflected in the establishment of a new Israeli body that deals with land registration.

Al-Louh described the US position which says that Israel has the right to annex territories in Judea and Samaria as "a war crime under international law."

The only deterrent to stopping the crimes of the "settlement", he claimed, is the prosecution of the leaders of the "occupation" at the International Criminal Court.