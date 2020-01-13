After the commotion

After heated discussion amid shouting and violence, Central Committee authorizes Rabbi Rafi Peretz to negotiate with other parties.

The Jewish Home Party Central Committee this evening approved setting the list for the 23rd Knesset as it was in the 22nd Knesset elections.

After heated discussion that included shouting and physical violence, Central Committee members approved the agreement to run with Otzma Yehudit and also authorized Rabbi Rafi Peretz to conduct negotiations with other parties.

The list for the Jewish Home for the 23rd Knesset as approved this evening is: Party Chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz, MK Moti Yogev, Idit Silman, former Deputy Minister Rabbi Eli Ben Dahan, and Samaria Regional Council Deputy Head Davidi Ben-Zion.

מהומה בכינוס "הבית היהודי"

During the conference, Central Committee members supporting Moti Yogev were furious with Rabbi Peretz's intention to save a spot for journalist Sarah Beck and push Yogev to seventh place on the unified list.

The Otzma Yehudit Party welcomed the decision by the Jewish Home Central Committee to approve the agreement for a joint run, saying: "Otzma Yehudit congratulates the members of the Jewish Home Central Committee for choosing unity and voting overwhelmingly to approve the agreement with Otzma Yehudit. Now we call on Minister Betzalel Smotrich to join the union so we can start working together, shoulder to shoulder, and together we will bring victory to the Right bloc."