GSS prohibits athletes' entry to Qatar

The General Security Service (GSS) decided to ban the Israel Fencing team from traveling to the World Cup competition to be held in Qatar in the Persian Gulf.

The decision comes in light of the Soleimani assassination, and fears that the Iranians will try to take revenge on U.S. ally Israel.

This means that the fencing team will not reach a competition that is part of the global round on the way to the Tokyo Olympics, designed to help the team achieve the Olympic Games criterion. Adding to the fact that the Israeli team's chances of reaching the Olympics are lower anyway in light of the recent bad results, it seems that the ban does not mean that the Israeli team will definitively not appear in the Tokyo Olympic Games.