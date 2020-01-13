Fatah promises to continue hostilities: 'We'll make volcanoes erupt under your feet!'

Masked men pour gasoline over model of Israeli town and ignite it: 'Fatah of the Black Panther, Fatah of Fatah Hawks will bear the rifle!'

Palestinian Media Watch reports the Shechem branch of the Fatah Movement marked the 55th anniversary of the Launch (Intilaqa) by vowing to continue hostilities against Israel.

An unidentified speaker was quoted saying: "Fatah is a revolutionary people. It set out on the path 55 years ago, and our hand still holds the weapon, we are still involved in resistance… Our hand is still outstretched in peace, but it won’t remain outstretched forever… We will light a fire under your feet! … We will cause volcanoes to erupt under your feet!"

Masked men poured gasoline over a model of an Israeli town and ignited it, as a speaker said: "Fatah of the Black Panther, Fatah of the Fatah Hawks, Fatah of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, will return to be as it was! It will bear the rifle!"

Moments before burning the model, Abbas’ Fatah deputy Mahmoud Al-Aloul spoke at the event, praising Islamic attacks.