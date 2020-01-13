Hamas MP and Palestine Islamic Scholars Association Deputy: 'Washington killed Native Americans because they were Muslims who had mosques.'

Hamas Legislative Council member and Palestine Islamic Scholars Association Deputy head Sheikh Salem Salameh said in a Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) interview that it is inconceivable to Muslims that there are other Muslims who recognize and normalize relations with Israel, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

He said that this constitutes betrayal of God, of Islam, and of the Muslims, and that "Palestine" and Jerusalem are Islamic land belonging to all the Muslims in the world.

He claimed that U.S. President George Washington had warned the Muslims and killed Native Americans because they were Muslims who had mosques.

In addition, Sheikh Salameh said the U.S. passes rulings that allow the Jews to kill the "Palestinians".

iStock Mosques?