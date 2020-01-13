'The Terrorist's Lawyer' Leah Tzemel's appointment frozen

"The Terrorist's Attorney" Leah Tsemel will not presently be appointed to the role of Military Tribunal Committee Chairwoman in the Israel Bar Association.

Yesterday's news of Tsemel's appointment sparked widespread public outcry and following the storm, the Bar Association decided to freeze the appointment.

Tsemel, who has represented Muslim murderers for the past 40 years has stated she "doesn't feel like a traitor."

Tsemel's clientele includes those who committed the 2000 "Lynch in Ramallah", including the Muslim famously photographed waving his blood-stained hands from the window of the police station where two IDF reserve duty soldiers were murdered. She also defended the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) leader behind the assassination of Minister Rehavam "Gandhi" Ze'evi.

Following the report on Tsemel's appointment freeze, Transport Minister Betzalel Smotrich tweeted, "I'm glad that common sense is prevailing."

The "Choosing Life" forum of bereaved families and victims of hostilities, accompanied by the Im Tirtzu movement yesterday attacked the appointment, saying: "There's no limit to the Bar Association's disconnection and weakness.

"This is a spit in the faces of thousands of Israelis who were murdered over the years by despicable terrorists as the Devil's Attorney Tsemel has protected some of them. This is unparalleled disgrace." Addressing the Bar Association Chairman, they concluded: "Avi Chimi, the blood of our loved ones cries out from the earth," the forum reported.

MK Ofir Sofer (National Union) wondered, "How cynical was the decision to appoint a disgusting terrorist advocate to chair the Military Tribunal? What's next, [feminist] Gaby Lasky for State Attorney? Absolutely disgraceful," concluded Sofer.

The United Jewish Home responded, "It's a shame and a disgrace and a screaming outrage. It cannot be defined otherwise. In this act, the Bar Association is acting openly and clearly against the State of Israel. We call on the Bar to back down from its unfortunate decision. The terrorists' attorney Tsemel must not be given a foothold inside the military prosecutor's office."