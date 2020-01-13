Russia's second-largest airline offers direct flights between Tel Aviv and Siberia

S7 Airlines (JSC Siberia Airlines) will begin direct flights between Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport and Novosibirsk, Siberia, Israel Hayom reported.

S7 Airlines, Russia's second-largest carrier, is based in Novosibirsk and has a fleet of over 100 planes.

According to Israel's Tourism Ministry, half of the Russians arriving in Israel come from near Siberia. Until now, those flying between Tel Aviv and Siberia had to fly through Moscow.

Flights will begin on April 2, on the airline's new A320neo planes. Each flight will last approximately 6.5 hours.

According to Israel Hayom, the cost will be $420 without luggage, and $510 with luggage.