Poll: Bennett, Shaked and Smotrich are the hope of the right

Special poll on expected voting among religious Zionists finds about 53% would support New Right-National Union alliance.

A poll conducted by the Direct Polls institute on Sunday revealed the distribution of voting among the religious Zionist public, if elections were held today.

According to the data, 53.59% of the religious Zionist public would vote for the New Right led by Naftali Bennett in an alliance with the National Union led by Bezalel Smotrich, and only 17.49% would vote for the Jewish Home in its alliance with Otzma Yehudit.

9.87% of religious Zionists members would vote for the Likud, 0.67% would vote for Agudat Israel and 0.45% for Shas.

No less than 14.13% of the voters are undecided, an equivalent of an estimated one and a half Knesset seats.

In the case of a joint run in the format of the September elections (Yamina) and this time together with Itamar Ben Gvir, the latter could add to this list a little less than one Knesset seat, i.e. only 7.5% of religious Zionists.

The institute said that "the data show a decisive trend, following the agreement between Rabbi Rafi Peretz and Itamar Ben Gvir - an agreement that pushed Bezalel Smotrich into an alliance with Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked - of a major abandonment of the remaining Jewish Home voters towards the New Right-National Union. This data is likely to have a dramatic effect.”

The poll was conducted Sunday afternoon, among 471 respondents who defined themselves as belonging to religious Zionism across all levels.