Tags:i24NEWS
For first time, Saudi Arabia welcomes Israeli tourists
Watch Henrique Zimmermann's special report for i24NEWS from the Arab state since it opened its doors to tourists, including Israelis
Henrique Zimmermann in Saudi Arabia
i24NEWS
|
MainAll NewsMiddle EastFor first time, Saudi Arabia welcomes Israeli tourists
For first time, Saudi Arabia welcomes Israeli tourists
Watch Henrique Zimmermann's special report for i24NEWS from the Arab state since it opened its doors to tourists, including Israelis
Henrique Zimmermann in Saudi Arabia
i24NEWS
Tags:i24NEWS
top