Nasrallah: Time to avenge Soleimani's death

'All American bases are targets.' Hezbollah chief calls for 'axis of resistance' to avenge Soleimani's death, force US out of the Mideast.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah called for Iran and its allies to avenge slain Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, and to begin working on the long-term goal of forcing the US out of the Middle East.

In a televised address Sunday, the Lebanese terror chief accused President Donald Trump of ‘lying’ about Soleimani, rejecting US claims that the chief of Iran’s Quds Force was planning attacks on US embassies.

“Trump is lying to his people,” said Nasrallah. “Haj Qassem Soleimani was not planning to blow up American embassies.”

Nasrallah called for Tehran and its allies – what he dubbed the “axis of resistance” to take direct action against the US to force American troops out of the region.

“I believe it is time for the axis of resistance to start working,” said Nasrallah. “The resistance forces are serious and aiming for the big goal that I proposed."

The Hezbollah leader added that Iran and its allies would avenge Soleimani in the “coming days, weeks and months,” calling the process a “long path.”

"That means that all American bases are a target."