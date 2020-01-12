Boy killed in bus accident in Modiin Illit

12-year-old boy hit and killed by bus in haredi city of Modiin Illit in central Israel.

A twelve-year-old boy was killed in a traffic accident in the predominantly haredi city of Modiin Illit Sunday evening.

The accident occurred on Hafetz Haim Street, when a bus struck the boy, killing him.

United Hatzalah and MDA emergency first responders were called to the scene, but were forced to declare the boy dead.

“When we got there, there was a terrible sight,” said senior MDA paramedic Motti Fisher. “We saw a boy about 12 years of age lying on the road next to a bus. He was unconscious, wasn’t breathing, and had no heartbeat, and had serious head injuries. We performed medical examinations, but unfortunately after a short time we were forced to declare his death.”

“The victim was a boy, a pedestrian, who was hit by a bus,” said United Hatzalah paramedics Moshe Miller and Yohanan Brand. “When we got to the scene, the boy was suffering from multi-system failure and had no vital signs.”

“Unfortunately, we declared him dead at the scene of the incident, because of the serious kind of injuries he suffered.”

Police have opened an investigation into the accident.