Two wounded in shooting in northern Israel

Two men seriously wounded in shooting in Nahariya. Circumstances of shooting unknown.

Two men were seriously wounded in a shooting in the northern Israeli city of Nahariya Sunday evening.

The incident occurred on Weizmann Street in the northern coastal city.

MDA and United Hatzalah emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene and treated the victims before evacuating them to a local hospital.

“When I got there, I saw the two wounded lying on the ground, conscious, after they had suffered gunshot wounds,” said MDA paramedic Dor Vaknin.

“We performed medical treatment, including bandaging the wounds and stopping the bleeding, and they were evacuated in serious condition to the hospital.”

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Menachem Goldberg was one of the first responders at the scene and relayed; "When I arrived at the scene I found two men who were suffering from gunshot wounds. I, together with other EMS personnel treated them at the scene for their injuries before they were transported to the Galilee Medical Center for further treatment."

The circumstances of the shooting has yet to be determined, and police have opened an investigation.