Report: About 30 Ukrainians rampage, beat Jews in Uman

A group of about 30 Ukrainians attacked Jewish worshipers close to midnight on Friday night in Uman and beat Jews outside the grave of Rebbe Nachman in what was described as a "pogrom".

Witnesses say the Ukrainians were running through the street looking for Jews with knives and clubs in their hands.

One Jew who spent Shabbos in Uman told Kikar Shabbos: “I returned from the kloiz and I see that they’re beating every Jew who ‘dared’ to look at them or say a word to them. It started with an insignificant dispute between one of the local Ukrainians and a Jew. The Ukrainian involved in the dispute called his anti-Semitic friends to come and beat up Jews.

“The police did show up at the scene but didn’t lift a finger to help the Jews. They just stood by and watched what was happening, while the Jews were being beaten up. What they did do was prevent the dozens of thugs from entering the tziun."

Shemira Ukraine Director Shlomi Elisha told Kikar Shabbos: “We have no more expectations of the Ukrainian authorities.”