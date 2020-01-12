Kinneret rises 10 cm over weekend

Sea of Galilee rises 104 centimeters so far this winter, an unusually high amount for this point in the season.

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose 10 centimeters over the weekend and now sits at 211 meters and 86 centimeters below sea level, according to figures published by the Israel Water Authority Sunday.

The current level is 2 meters and 14 centimeters above the lower red line, and 2 meters and 4 centimeters below the upper red line at which the Kinneret would be considered "full."

Since the beginning of the rainy season this year, the Kinneret has so far risen by 104 centimeters, a relatively large increase at this stage of the winter.

