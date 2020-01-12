Report: Israeli intelligence helped kill Soleimani

CIA confirmed location of top Iranian general with aid of Israeli intelligence before airstrike in Iraq.

Israeli intelligence helped locate Iranian General Qassem Soleimani before we was killed by an American airstrike in Iraq, NBC News reported Saturday night.

The CIA knew exactly when the plane Soleimani was traveling on left for Iraq. Israeli intelligence confirmed these details to Americans on the night of the airstrike.

According to the report, the only world leader who likely knew about what was happening before the strike was Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who spoke to Pompeo before the attack.

Over the weekend, the Washington Post reported that on the day the United States eliminated Soleimani in Baghdad, American forces simultaneously conducted a secret operation against an Iranian military official in Yemen.

According to four knowledgeable sources in the details of the operation, the attack against Abdul Raza Shahlai, a senior Quds Force commander in the Revolutionary Guards that operated in Yemen, did not end in his death.

Trump said in an interview with Fox News that the decision to eliminate Soleimani was made following a warning about Iran's intention to strike four American embassies. “We will tell you that probably it was going to be the embassy in Baghdad,” Trump said, adding: “I can reveal that I believe it probably would’ve been four embassies.”