Trump tweets message of support to Iranians

Trump tweets in Farsi in support of Iranians: My Administration will continue to stand with you.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday published two tweets directed toward the Iranian people, who took to the streets of Tehran to demand Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei step down after the military shot down a civilian Ukrainian plane shortly after it took off from Tehran's airport earlier this week, killing all 176 on board.

The tweets were published in both English and Farsi.

“To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I've stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage,” read one tweet.

“The government of Iran must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people. There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching,” the second said.

The protests in Tehran came after Iran finally admitted that it had made a mistake and shot the Ukrainian plane after it flew too close to a sensitive military site and failed to respond to signals.

Iran initially denied having anything to do with the crash, but US officials said early on that the plane had been shot down by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.