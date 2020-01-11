Liberman: 'We'll support the appointment of a Religious Zionist to role of Chief Rabbi'

MK Liberman says his party wants 'serious reform' on issues of religion and state, will demand new elections for position of Chief Rabbi.

MK Avigdor Liberman, chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu party, on Saturday night said his party will support the appointment of Religious Zionist rabbis.

"We need a serious reform in the entire issue of religion and state. We need to make a change there. The deal that we see right now is immunity in exchange for religious coercion," he told Israel's "Meet the Press" program.

"I have no problem with religious people and haredim. I have a problem with their representatives in the State. We need to return the Chief Rabbinate to being a government job. We will support new elections for the position of Chief Rabbi, and we will support Religious Zionist rabbis: Haim Amsalem, Rabbi Stav - and we will demand this in coalition negotiations."

Regarding the issue of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's request for parliamentary immunity, Liberman said he expects Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud) to allow the proper Knesset committee to discuss the matter.

If the committee approves the request, it will be brought before the full Knesset for a vote.

"I appreciate the Knesset Speaker, but with him or without him, we will form the Knesset committee. The Knesset Speaker has a government job, not a party job, and therefore I expect Yuli [Edelstein] to act with statesmanship. I'm not working to get rid of him, but the opposite. I want to form a Knesset committee, not get rid of him, and I hope it won't come to that."

The New Right party responded: "We thought that we would have an evening without Evet's remarks, but it turns out that this evening as well, Evet is busy with his chitchat. Unlike Defense Minister [Naftali] Bennett - who is busy with action."

Avigdor Liberman was born Evet Liberman. He changed his name to the Hebrew Avigdor after immigrating to Israel in 1978. In recent months, politicians angry with Liberman have begun referring to him as Evet.