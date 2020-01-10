Russian ship nearly collides with US ship

US Navy says Russian Navy spy ship nearly collided with US guided-missile destroyer in North Arabian Sea despite multiple warning signals.

A Russian Navy spy ship nearly collided with a US guided-missile destroyer Thursday after it “aggressively approached” the vessel in the North Arabian Sea despite multiple warning signals, the US Navy said Friday, according to Fox News.

The US Naval Forces Central Command issued a statement late Friday morning confirming the incident in which the Russian ship came dangerously close to the USS Farragut as it was conducting “routine operations in the North Arabian Sea.”

In a video accompanying the statement, the Farragut can be heard sounding off five horns, which is the “international maritime signal for danger of collision,” before requesting that the ship alter its course.

“The Russian ship initially refused but ultimately altered course and the two ships opened distance from one another,” the statement read.

US defense officials told Fox News the Russian spy ship made two “dangerous” passes, coming as close as 60 yards to the American destroyer. The entire encounter lasted 10-15 minutes, according to a Navy official.

“While the Russian ship took action, the initial delay in complying with international rules while it was making an aggressive approach increased the risk of collision,” the Navy’s statement said.

Last month, the US Coast Guard in Charleston issued a warning after spotting a Russian spy ship off the coast of South Carolina and Georgia which had since moved toward the Bahamas.

Last June, a Russian fighter jet harassed a US Navy aircraft flying over the Mediterranean, placing the aircraft in what the US described as an “unsafe” position.

A similar incident occurred in November of 2018, when a Russian Su-27 fighter jet pulled in front of a US Navy aircraft twice.

