Security forces raid PA village, locate weapon

Two Palestinian Arab suspects who fired at security forces arrested in recent days. The weapon they used was located in raid on PA village.

Two Palestinian Arab suspects who opened fire during operations by the Border Police a week ago in the Palestinian Arab village of as-Samu, south of Hevron, were arrested in recent days and, overnight Thursday, a raid by Border Police officers and IDF fighters on the village located the weapon they used.

About a week ago during Border Police operations to locate weapons in the village of as-Samu, a number of suspects opened fire at the forces and then fled. The forces operating in the village located improvised Carlo-type weapons and other weapons held in a storage room of a private home. There were no injuries to the Israeli officers.

The Border Police central unit, which operates in southern Israel, launched an investigation into the shooting, resulting in the arrest of two suspects this week, one of whom was arrested at the Meitar crossing and the other at the Abu Dis checkpoint. Overnight Thursday, Border Police fighters and detectives operating in as-Samu, assisted by a canine handler from the IDF Oketz Canine Unit and together with IDF soldiers, located the shotgun used by the suspects and which had been hidden underground. The two suspected shooters, residents of as-Samu, are being questioned by the Border Police.

"The Border Police will continue to work resolutely and professionally to eradicate the possession of illegal weapons in Judea and Samaria, weapons that are sometimes smuggled into Israel and used for terrorist activity and for 'account settling' among criminals, along with the unrelenting activity of arresting anyone attempting to harm the security forces," the Border Police said.

