Hajizadeh: 'Trump should order coffins for American soldiers before threatening Iran; If war breaks out with US, Iran will finish and win.'

IRGC Aerospace Force Commander General Amir Ali Hajizadeh told a Channel 1 (Iran) interviewer at Qasem Soleimani’s funeral that even attacking every U.S. base, killing President Trump, and killing U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper would not be enough to avenge Soleimani’s blood, reports the Middle Ease Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

He said the blood vengeance should take the form of expelling America’s evil from the region, and he emphasized that this is certain to happen.

Calling Trump a “deserter” from the Vietnam war, Hajizadeh said Trump should order coffins for the bodies of American soldiers before threatening Iran. He added that if a war breaks out with the United States, Iran will finish and win that war.