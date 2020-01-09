Smotrich and Peretz meet: Strive for a broad unity

Leaders of Jewish Home and the National Union meet and agree to continue the dialogue in the coming days.

Ministers Rabbi Rafi Peretz and Bezalel Smotrich met on Thursday evening, after a disconnect which lasted several weeks, for a meeting to discuss the various political options for religious Zionism ahead of the elections.

Both parties stated that the meeting was held in a good atmosphere.

"The two agreed to strive for as broad a unity as possible and agreed to continue their direct dialogue in the coming days," said a joint statement issued by the Jewish Home and National Union.

Earlier on Thursday, Channel 12 News reported that initial agreements had been reached between the leaders of the New Right, Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked, and Smotrich.

Such an alliance is expected to weaken the first alliance in religious Zionism between the Jewish Home led by Rabbi Peretz and Otzma Yehudit led by Itamar Ben Gvir.

The New Right and the National Union intend to propose to the Jewish Home party that it run as one list to the right of the Likud, but the spots in the slate they will be granted will be less favorable, due to the fact that the running of the Jewish Home in its current format - at least according to the polls - could end with it failing to pass the electoral threshold.