Trudeau blames Iranian missile for Ukrainian plane's destruction

Canadian PM says intelligence shows Iranian missile accidentally shot down flight near Tehran, killing all 176 people aboard.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed reports that an Iranian missile was responsible for the destruction of Ukrainian International Airlines flight out of Tehran on Tuesday.

“We have intelligence from multiple sources including our Allies and our own intelligence, the intelligence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface to air missile. This may well have been unintentional,” Trudeau told Canadian media Thursday afternoon.

"There have been important developments on potential causes of the crash — developments which Canadians should be made aware,” he said.

“The families of the victims and all Canadians want answers. I want answers. That means closure, accountability and justice. We will not rest until we get that.”

When asked how could he trust an Iranian investigation into the incident, Trudeau replied: “We recognize that this is a situation where we are going to need to get more clarity, more answers, that’s why we are calling for a complete and credible investigation."

Earlier, two American and one Iraqi source told Newsweek that the Boeing 737 was likely shot down by mistake by an Iranian surface to air missile.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was likely shot down when Iranian anti-aircraft systems were activated following Iranian airstrikes on US forces in Iraq on Tuesday, the officials stated.

The system believed to be at fault was the Russian-made M1 anti-aircraft missile system.

All 176 people aboard the commercial flight from Tehran to Kiev were killed, including 63 Canadian citizens.