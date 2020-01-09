Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she is ‘cancer free’

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said that she is cancer free.

Ginsburg told CNN Tuesday during a wide-ranging interview that treatment for a localized malignant tumor on her pancreas, discovered in July, was successful.

“I’m cancer free. That’s good,” she said in the interview in her chambers.

Ginsburg, 86, has been treated for cancer four times. She had surgery in 2018 to remove a cancerous growth from her left lung. In 2009, she had surgery for early-stage pancreatic cancer. And in 1999, she was treated for colon cancer.

She is one of three Jewish justices on the high court and leads its liberal minority. She is also the court’s oldest justice. She says she plans to remain on the bench until she turns 90.