Students staff, pulled out of school cut off by floods near Ashdod.

תיעוד: התלמידים מחולצים מבית הספר

Police and Border Police officers arrived at the school in Moshav Ammon near Ashdod Thursday afternoon and assisted in rescuing the students and staff who were stranded in the facility following the floods which swept through the area.

Police noted that no casualties have been reported as a result of flooding and weather in the Ashdod area and Lachish area.