General Hossein Salami warns Iran’s enemies if they take another step, Iran will set the 'place they love on fire'.

IRGC Commander-in-Chief General Hossein Salami spoke at the funeral procession for Qods Force Commander Qasem Soleimani. He said that Iran will exact revenge and that it will be “hard and severe” and “the kind of revenge that causes remorse”, reported the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

He added that “the natural outcome of all of this is that the Muslims will leave no spot anywhere safe for the Americans.” General Salami said that the Americans have set all their investments on fire with this “cowardly assassination”.

General Salami’s remarks were met with chants of “Allahu Akbar!” from the crowd.

General Salami warned Iran’s enemies that if they take another step, Iran will set the “place they love on fire” and in response, the crowd chanted: “Death to Israel!”

The funeral procession was broadcast live on Channel 1, Iranian TV.