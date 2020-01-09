Says military operations against America are not enough, and that America’s corrupting presence in region must come to end.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei yesterday said in a speech that aired on Ofogh TV (Iran) that the ballistic missile attacks on U.S. bases had been a “slap” to the Americans, that military operations against America are not enough, and that America’s corrupting presence in the region must come to an end, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

The audience, in which many people were holding up pictures of Qasem Soleimani, energetically chanted: “Death to America! Death to America! Death to Israel! Death to Israel!... Allah Akbar! Khamenei is the Leader! Death to those who oppose the Rule of the Jurisprudent! Death to the hypocrites and infidels!”