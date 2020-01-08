Watch: Terrorist tries to flash 'V for Victory' symbol in court

Terrorists accused of murdering Rina Shnerb in bombing attack try to flash 'V for Victory' gesture in court.

החשוד מנסה לסמן וי של ניצחון בבית המשפט

A hearing was held Wednesday morning at an IDF court at the Ofer detention facility outside of Jerusalem in the murder trial of terrorists arrested for a deadly bombing attack which killed an Israeli teen and injured her father and brother.

During the hearing, the suspects attempted to flash the "V for Victory" gesture for photographers gathered in the courtroom. Israeli security officers intervened to prevent the terrorists from flashing the victory gesture.

The two terrorists were arrested in connection with a bombing attack at the Ein Bubin spring near the Israeli town of Dolev in western Samaria which killed 17-year-old Rina Shnerb, and injured her father and brother.