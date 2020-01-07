Chief Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef: 'There are two types of Aliyah'

The Chief Rabbi of Israel, the Rishon L'Tziyon Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef posted a video this evening with a conciliatory message to the immigrant community from Russia.

"As you know, there are two types of Aliyah that emigrated from the Soviet Union," Rabbi Yosef began, "there is the blessed emigration of hundreds of thousands of Jews who gave their souls in the Soviet Union, they and their fathers and all those prisoners of Zion, who sanctified G-d's Name and came here to Eretz Yisrael and we receive them with love and great affection.

"But there is another Aliyah, we will not deny it, an Aliyah of those of non-Jews, not only non-Jews (whoever isn't Jewish must be loved and respected, as all were created in G-d's Image), but there are those who are not Jewish and even develop hatred for Judaism, for everything sacred, of which we spoke that many such instances have unfortunately arisen and caused all sorts of terrible incitement against Judaism. But those who made Aliyah, Prisoners of Zion and hundreds of thousands of Jews who made Aliyah in self-sacrifice, we love and respect them,” the Rabbi emphasized.

"I urge all Russian immigrants not to accept the incitement that some people have made following my comments and exploit it for political interests - they are inciters and demagogues; don'y pay any attention to them," Rabbi Yosef added.

At the conclusion, the Rabbi noted, "Let the truth be known: We love them and I bless all the immigrants that they be blessed from Above and ascend higher and yet higher, they will have blessing and success and may G-d fulfill their wishes for good and blessing Amen and Amen."