Afghan MP Belquis Roshan posted a video to her social media account in which she said in parliament that as a representative of the people of Afghanistan, she feels ashamed that former President Hamid Karzai expressed sorrow for such people as Qasem Soleimani, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Roshan continued to say that Soleimani had committed numerous crimes in Afghanistan and was responsible for the deaths of at least 5,500 young Afghans and the disappearance of another 1,200.