Rouhani to Trump: Never threaten the Iranian nation

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday responded to threats from US President Donald Trump and said nobody should threaten his country.

“Those who refer to the number 52 should also remember the number 290. #IR655. Never threaten the Iranian nation,” Rouhani tweeted, referring to the 1988 shooting down of an Iranian airline by a US warship in which 290 people were killed.

Rouhani’s message comes in response to Trump’s tweet on Saturday, in which the US President threatened to attack 52 Iranian sites, including sites that are important to Iranian culture, if the Islamic Republic strikes any Americans or American assets.

On Sunday, Trump doubled down on his threat and asserted that cultural sites in Iran are appropriate sites for retaliation.

“They’re allowed to kill our people. They’re allowed to torture and maim our people. they’re allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people. And we’re not allowed to touch their cultural site? It doesn’t work that way," he told reporters.

On Monday, Trump again referred to Iran on Twitter, writing, "IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!"