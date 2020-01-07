Anti-Zionist Neturei Karta attend Soleimani's funeral

ZAKA chairman Yehuda Meshi Zahav blasted a delegation of Neturei Karta members who attended the funeral of Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Iranian Quds Force, who was eliminated by the United States in an air strike in Baghdad last week.

Neturei Karta is a radical anti-Zionist group known for its staunch opposition to the existence of the State of Israel.

"A delegation from Neturei Karta participates in Iran in the funeral of one of Israel's greatest enemies of our generation, Qassem Soleimani, a vicious and cruel murderer who was responsible for the murder of thousands of men, women and children, both Jews and non-Jews," wrote Meshi Zahav.

"And they have made a statement on Twitter: ‘We are with our people in Iran. We visited the martyrs of the Iranian state and showed that we are with them, we share in the pain of the Iranian people. We, the Jews of the Torah, pray that Zionist Israel will collapse as soon as possible," he added.

Meshi Zahav described the Neturei Karta as an “Erev Rav” who mingled with the people of Israel and as “traitors” who would historically be remembered as a disgrace.

Neturei Karta has drawn criticism over its support for the Iranian government. In 2018, members of the group met with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, condemning the State of Israel while lauding the Iranian government’s policy vis-à-vis its Jewish minority.

In 2006, then-Israeli Chief Rabbi Yona Metzger called for the excommunication of Neturei Karta members, after the group sent a delegation to Tehran for government-sponsored International Conference to Review the Global Vision of the Holocaust. The event drew a number of prominent Holocaust deniers from across the globe, including former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke.

Activists of the Neturei Karta organization in Canada regularly participate in anti-Israel demonstrations alongside extreme leftists and Islamic activists. They bring with them signs calling for the destruction of the State of Israel and the establishment of a Palestinian state throughout the Land of Israel.