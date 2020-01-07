Expert: The Iranian leadership is frightened

Former adviser on Islamic affairs at the office of the US Secretary of Defense thinks that the Iranian regime is worried about its future.

On today’s Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten, an interview with Dr. Harold Rhode, former adviser on Islamic affairs at the Office of the US Secretary of Defense and renowned scholar on the Islamic world.

Dr. Rhode discusses the aftermath of the liquidation of Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, who was a terrorist and mass murderer.

While Iran is issuing vast threats against the US and Israel as a result of Soleimani’s demise, Rhode said in reality the Iranian leadership is frightened. Rhode is hopeful that one day soon, the Iranian people will be freed from the tyrannical regime in Tehran.