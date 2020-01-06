3 hurt in Samaria stone-throwing attack

Group of Arabs throw stones at bus near Kfar Azzun, striking driver, several passengers.

Three people were lightly injured on Monday evening when a group of Arabs threw stones at a bus 55 near Kfar Azzon in Samaria.

Among the injured was a girl who was hit in the face and the bus driver who was injured in the lower body. The wounded did not need evacuation.

This is the third case in the last day of stone-throwing at Israeli vehicles near Kfar Azzun on Route 55. In both previous cases, there were no casualties.

IDF forces are operating in the village and conducting searches to locate the attackers.