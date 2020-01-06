Israel to buy 50 more F-35 stealth fighters

Israel Air Force plans to purchase 50 additional F-35 stealth fighters from the US for about $4.5 billion.

i24NEWS,

The F-35 Lightning II Adir takes off on its maiden flight
The F-35 Lightning II Adir takes off on its maiden flight
Lockheed Martin

Tags:F-35, i24NEWS



top