Security Cabinet to hold meeting discussing possible threats from Iran

Cabinet meeting to focus on Iranian retaliation for Qassem Soleimani's death. 'All organizations have joined together to threaten Israel.'

Israel's Diplomatic-Security Cabinet will meet Monday to discuss possible threats from Iran.

The meeting follows the elimination of Qassem Soleimani, head of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The meeting, pushed to Monday, will discuss the possible consequences of Soleimani's elimination.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Saturday expressed support for US President Donald Trump's actions, saying Soleimani "is responsible for the deaths of US citizens and many other innocents" and reiterating that "Israel stands with the United States in its just struggle for peace, security and self-defense."

Meanwhile, the alert level at Israel's embassies around the world has been raised to second-highest, and Israel's representatives around the world have been warned to take extra precautionary measures and watch their every step, Israel Hayom noted.

The security chief in the "Gaza Belt" area (the Jewish towns around Gaza) told Israel Hayom, "Since the elimination, we have been following the threats from [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah and his ilk, and we have been keeping tabs on what is happening across the border."

"Unlike previous times, this time, probably under the strong influence of Iran, all of the organizations and factions have joined together to threaten Israel."