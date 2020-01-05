Trump's approval rating highest in three years

After House of Representatives impeaches Trump in party-line vote, president's approval rating rises to highest level since early 2017.

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has risen to its highest level in nearly three years, according to an average of polls.

The RealClearPolitics rolling average of polls, which aggregates a number of opinion polls, shows Trump’s approval rating rising in early December to an average rating of 45.3%.

That is the highest approval level Trump has enjoyed in the RCP polling average since February 20, 2017, a month after his inauguration, when he also held an average approval rating of 45.3%.

The last time the president’s average approval rating topped 45.3% was on February 5th, when he had average approval rating of 45.7%.

Despite this increase, Trump’s approval ratings remain underwater, with 52.3% of respondents disapproving of his job performance, according to the RCP average, for a net rating of negative seven points.

At this point in President Obama’s first term, in January 2012, Trump’s predecessor had a slightly higher approval rating – 47.2% - and a significantly lower disapproval rating – 47.8% - though Obama also found himself with a net negative rating.

The three most recent polls included in the RCP average – polls by Harris, Rasmussen, and The Economist – show Trump with approval ratings of 47%, 50%, and 44% respectively, compared to disapproval ratings of 53%, 50%, and 53% respectively.

Of the polls included in the RCP average, all but two surveyed registered voters – a pool of respondents who have traditionally skewed slightly towards Democratic candidates in comparison to actual voters.

The Rasmussen poll, which gave Trump his highest approval rating, screened for likely voters, while an NBC/Wall Street Journal poll did not screen either for likely voters or registered voters.