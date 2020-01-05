רכבו השרוף של קאסם סולימאני

Journalist Ehud Yaari strongly criticized left-wing commentators and politicians for their reactions to the US elimination of Qassem Soleimani, head of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"Enough!" Yaari, a Channel 12 News senior analyst , said in response to the criticisms of the American action. "Your interpretations are pathetic and infuriating. So you are leftists, you hate Trump and Netanyahu, but you have no limits? The modern-day Hitler was eliminated yesterday and you are complaining about it? At least half of the people today understand that you have lost every bit of relevance you may have still had."

Yaari called Soleimani "the most dangerous enemy for the State of Israel since the War of Independence" and compared him to Reinhard Heydrich, the Nazi who was the chief architect of the Holocaust, noting his role in supporting the Hezbollah, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations which threaten Israel as well as his role in the slaughter of thousands of civilians in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Iran.