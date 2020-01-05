Trump: If Iran attacks, we will attack 52 Iranian targets

US President responds to Iranian threats of revenge and states his plans if Iran decides to act

U.S. President Donald Trump responded to the threats coming from Iran regarding revenge for the killing of Qassem Soleimani.

"Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets," Trump tweeted, "as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently hundreds of Iranian protesters."

President Trump continued and wrote: "He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years."

Trump concluded his message with a threat and warning: "Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!"