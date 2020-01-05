US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks with PM Netanyahu about Soleimani's elimination

'I am always grateful for Israel’s steadfast support in defeating terrorism. The bond between Israel and the United States is unbreakable.'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Saturday night about the elimination of Qassem Soleimani, head of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and I just spoke and underscored the importance of countering Iran’s malign influence and threats to the region," Pompeo wrote on Twitter. "I am always grateful for Israel’s steadfast support in defeating terrorism. The bond between Israel and the United States is unbreakable."

Earlier on Saturday night, rockets were launched at several US targets in Iraq. Five people were injured.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Madhi declared three days of mourning in the country following the assassination of Qassem Suleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and the other fatalities in the attack in Baghdad.