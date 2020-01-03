Nearly 1,300 rockets fired at Israel in 2019

Out of nearly 1,300 rockets, Iron Dome intercepted nearly 480, and the majority of others landed in open areas, IDF report shows.

Statistics published Friday morning by the IDF show that Gazan terrorists fired nearly 1,300 rockets at Israel in 2019.

Of the 1,295 missiles fired, 729 landed in open areas, and the Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted another 478.

IDF attacked just 900 Gaza terror targets in retaliation for the nearly 1,300 missiles fired at Israeli civilians.

The report also included other security events which occurred in 2019.

Israel Air Force (IAF) planes conducted 1,800 operations around the country, while the Air Force's helicopters conducted 600 sorties. Over the course of the year, the IAF conducted joint exercises with foreign armies, including one exercise in which IAF fighters traveled to Alaska.

The Israeli Navy's missile boats sailed a total of 11,250 hours, and carried out 12 joint exercises with international navies.

In Judea and Samaria, there was a drop in the number of terror attacks in comparison to previous years. In 2019, there were 19 shooting attacks, 12 stabbing attacks, 1,400 rock attacks, and 290 firebomb attacks. The IDF arrested 2,328 terrorists.

In 2018, there were 33 shooting attacks, 17 stabbing attacks, 1,881 rock attacks, and 990 firebomb attacks.

Over 66,000 young Israelis arrived at the IDF's draft offices, and approximately 60,000 IDF soldiers were released from service.