'No Hate. No Fear.' Rally of solidarity in Jerusalem against global anti-Semitism

A demonstration of solidarity with Diaspora Jewry in light of the alarming increase in global anti-Semitic attacks will be held this coming Sunday at 4:00 p.m. outside the National Institutions Building on King George Street in Jerusalem.

The event is intended to send a message of support from Israel to Diaspora Jewry following the surge in global anti-Semitism attacks and the recent severe anti-Semitic attacks in Monsey, New York and Jersey City, New Jersey.

The demonstration in Jerusalem will coincide with a huge solidarity march in New York City under the banner “No Hate. No Fear.” which will leave from Lower Manhattan and cross the Brooklyn Bridge, followed by a rally in Columbus Park. The march is being sponsored by the UJA-Federation of New York along with the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, the Anti-Defamation League of New York, the American Jewish Committee of New York and the New York Board of Rabbis.

In Jerusalem, the speakers will be Jewish Agency Chairman Yitzhak Herzog, Deputy Chairman of the World Zionist Organization Jacob Hague, Director General of the Anti-Defamation League in Israel, Carol Nuriel, Director General of the Jewish Federations of North America in Israel (JFNA), Becky Caspi, Director General of the Israeli Office of the New York Jewish Federation (UJA), Uri Leventer-Roberts, Deputy Director-General of the Diaspora Affairs Ministry, Hagay Elitzur, and an immigrant from the United States.

Members of Keren Hayesod (KH) and representatives of the American Jewish Committee (AJC) will also be in attendance.

In New York, hundreds of Jewish Agency emissaries across North America, as well as a special delegation from the Anti-Defamation League will join the march together with representatives of the New York Jewish community and its supporters.