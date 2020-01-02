Health Ministry food labeling reform launches

Food companies in Israel now required to mark products to warn public of high levels of sugar, saturated fat, and sodium.

As of January 1, 2020, food companies in Israel were required to mark their products to warn the public of high levels of sugar, saturated fat and sodium.

Products that contain large quantities, as determined by the Health Ministry, will be marked with prominent red stickers aimed at attracting consumers' attention.



Products defined by the ministry as "Healthy" will be marked with green stickers.



In the last few months, many food companies in Israel have reduced sugar, saturated fat and sodium in their products to avoid the red stickers.

