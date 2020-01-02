A month after being seriously injured in the Highway 443 collision where he lost his wife Tzipi and his daughter Noam, Efraim Rimmel was discharged from Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem this morning and is undergoing rehabilitation at Shiba Hospital in Tel Hashomer.

Efraim arrived to the hospital in serious condition with multiple injuries, was treated in the trauma unit, the intensive care unit, and the surgical department and underwent several complex surgeries to help improve his condition.

Shaare Zedek head Prof. Ofer Marin came to accompany Efraim's discharge from hospital and said "We're very excited today to see you after the very complex process you went through. Taking care of you involved many teams from many departments who were all committed to your recovery and everyone today is pleased to see the amazing progress you've made. From the first moment we saw your rare resilience that is stronger than anything and we were sure you'd overcome it and for this we wish you, Itai, and the whole family complete recovery."

Efraim Rimmel thanked the medical staff from the Trauma Unit, the Intensive Care Unit, and the Surgical Department for the dedicated treatment and said "I thank you for such dedicated care to Itai and myself. I leave you Itai for continued care and pray that as you succeeded in treating me, so will you succeed with Itai."

In the near future Efraim will return for review and continue medical follow-up at Shaarie Zedek. The 12-year-old son Itai who was seriously injured in the collision is still admitted to the intensive care unit with a severe head injury, and his condition has since improved very slightly.